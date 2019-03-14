Coast Guard: Ice Breaking Expected to Begin March 20 in Lake Superior

The Alder Will Remain in the Duluth-Superior Area

DULUTH, Minn. – The United States Coast Guard announced they plan to start ice breaking efforts in Lake Superior beginning next week.

The Coast Guard plans to navigate CGC Alder and CGC Mackinaw on March 20 to prepare for the upcoming shipping season.

The two ice breakers will be followed by Canadian CGS Samuel Risley to begin operations first in Whitefish Bay, then move west across Lake Superior.

According to Mark Gill, director of vessel traffic services for the U.S. Coast Guard, the plan is for Alder and Mackinaw to make their way to the Port of Duluth-Superior and vicinity to assist in moving ships out of winter layup.

Alder will remain the in the Duluth-Superior area after ice-breaking prep is complete.