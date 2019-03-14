Douglas County Courthouse Turns 100

SUPERIOR, Wis.- 2019 marks an anniversary- 100 years since the Douglas County Courthouse was built.

The courthouse is noted for its interior columns and marble walls. At the time construction, the project cost just over half a million dollars. It was officially added to the national register of historic buildings in March of 1982.

“This is such a beautiful building it would be a shame not to continue to invest in making sure this building not only stays the way it is but is here for the next generations to come,” county board chairman Mark Liebeart said.

Since its construction city offices, the county jail and other government departments were built onto the courthouse, making it a community center for Superior and Douglas county.

Through 2019 into 2020, the courthouse will have exhibits on display, courtesy of Douglas County Historical Society to celebrate its centennial. More information on the anniversary to follow in Fox 21’s Northland Uncovered segment Tuesday, Mar. 19.