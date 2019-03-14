Duluth Heights Community Club Shuts It’s Doors

The nearly 50-year-old building has deteriorated over the years.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Heights Community Club closed its doors this week.

Now it is no longer safe for people to operate.

City Officials told Fox 21 the roof is leaking, causing the ceiling to collapse and electrical systems to be impacted.

The roof would need to be rebuilt in order to be safe for the community to use.

The City also says it may cost nearly $300,000 to repair.

And at the moment there are no plans to fix the conditions.

“Unfortunately there isn’t much we can do in this scenario other than to keep public safety first and closing it off. Without having the funds to address this facility issue we need to take a step back and look at what is going to be possible,” said

City officials say there is a hockey team that meets at Duluth Community Club and they will be able to continue to access the lower level of the building as it is not impacted by the roof issues.