Harlem Globetrotter Visits Lakewood Elementary

The Globetrotters travel the world promoting a message to end violence and bullying among children all while showing off trick shots.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Harlem Globetrotter stopped by Lakewood Elementary this week to spread a message against bullying.

“One thing about the Globetrotters is it’s beyond basketball we are ambassadors of good will and I get a chance to touch kid’s lives. You never know what a kid is going through at home,” said Deandre Taylor, who’s been a Globetrotter for six years.

The Globetrotters will be playing in Duluth on March 28, 2019 at Amsoil Arena.