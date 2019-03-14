Harlem Globetrotters Stop in Duluth Ahead of Upcoming Performance

The Harlem Globetrotters will Captivate the Audience Thursday, March 28 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Harlem Globetrotters are set to dribble into Amsoil Arena in Duluth March 28.

Globetrotter Dragon Taylor stopped by FOX 21 Local News Thursday morning during a media tour to promote the upcoming “Fan Powered World Tour.”

Taylor was a bit of a late bloomer as a basketball player, as he excelled at football and didn’t take to basketball until his early teens.

When he turned his focus to hoops, however, he became an all-conference player and a top 40 prospect in his home state of Illinois.

The Globetrotters have added five new records to their growing list of Guinness World Record titles (21).

This past November, the team celebrated Guinness World Records Day by setting five new records.

If you’d like to purchase tickets to the upcoming show, click here.