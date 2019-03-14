High Water Threat in Superior

Crews were working overtime clearing the more than 3000 storm drains in the city.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The snow is finally melting with the above freezing temperatures and rain which is causing a heightened flood threat.

We spoke to city employees in Superior about how they’re keeping the waters down.

Crews were working overtime clearing the more than 3000 storm drains in the city.

To prevent flooding citizens can also help out.

“Residents can do the same thing with a shovel and a pick, if it’s not frozen inside the storm drain if they clear the surface of it that will allow much of this rain and snow melt that’s sitting on the roads to drain away,” said Andrea Crouse, the Water Resources Program Coordinator for the city of Superior.

Some roads around the Northland have been closed temporarily because of high water and its important to pay attention to barricades.

“We’ve had a couple roads that we’ve had some standing water on just because the sewer systems are frozen and the water is just not draining, so if you’re seeing those conditions, just don’t drive down that road or take an alternative route,” said Officer Nicholas Eastman of the Superior Police Department.

As temperatures continue to rise around the region the risk for flooding will stay high with snow mounds still lining the streets.