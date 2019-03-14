Late Rally Falls Short for MIB Girls at State Quarterfinals

The Rangers had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but couldn't hit the shot.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Allie Negen would hit a three-pointer to pull the Rangers within two in the final seconds. But the rally would ultimately fall short as Mountain Iron-Buhl fell to Goodhue 50-48 in the Class A quarterfinals at Maturi Pavilion.

Negen led MIB with 15 points and Matti Bennett finished with 11 for the Rangers, who will play in the consolation semi-finals on Friday.