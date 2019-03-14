Maritime Visitor Center Does Some Spring Cleaning

Maritime officials tell us more than 500,000 visitors check out the museum every year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring cleaning is underway at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center ahead of tourism season.

Today about 20 volunteers spent the afternoon wiping down artifacts and polishing up the museum.

They’re thankful for the help from volunteers.

“It’s just nice that people choose our building to volunteer at and because we are a free service we don’t often get a lot of help sometimes. so it is nice to have the community to come out,” said Park Ranger Sara Summers- Luedtke

The museum will open daily starting March 22nd.

Admission is free.