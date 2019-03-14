Martin Luther Too Much for Northwestern in State Semi-Finals

The Spartans led wire-to-wire as they topped the Tigers 96-61.

MADISON, Wis. – It was a rough game for the Northwestern boys basketball team as they fell to Martin Luther 96-61 in the Division 3 state semi-finals at the Kohl Center.

Brody Payton led the Tigers with 19 points and six rebounds, while Andrew Klobucher chipped in with 11 points. Trequan Carrington led the Spartans with 41 points.

Northwestern finishes their season with a 21-6 record.