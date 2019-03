New Coach, Same Results: Eskomos Win Section 7AA Title

Esko won their sixth section title in the past seven years.

DULUTH, Minn. – Camden Berger finished with 20 points as the Esko boys basketball team knocked off Pequot Lakes 58-45 Thursday night at Romano Gym.

It was the Eskomos’ sixth section title in the past seven seasons, and the first for new head coach Derek Anderson.

Esko will find out who they will face in the Class AA state quarterfinals when the seedings are announced this weekend.