One Person Injured in Downtown Duluth Stabbing

One Person was Arrested for Assault

DULUTH, Minn. – One person was injured Thursday morning after being stabbed in downtown Duluth.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Sheraton Hotel at 12:40 a.m. on the report of a domestic incident.

When officers arrived at the hotel they found one victim suffering from a stab wound in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old male was arrested for second-degree assault.

Authorities say all parties in the incident were known to each other.