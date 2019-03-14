Suspect Identified in Duluth Home Robbery and Assault Incident

Authorities are Seeking an Arrest Warrant

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says they have identified a suspect in the assault and robbery incident that happened early Wednesday morning.

Authorities are seeking an arrest warrant from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at a residence on the 600 Block of Atlantic Avenue at approximately 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two victims had been assaulted. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were later released.

A name for the suspect has not yet been provided by the Duluth Police Department. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.