The Headache of Potholes Can Be Costly for Drivers

Depending on the type of damage it can cost between $400 to more than $1,000 for repairs.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s no surprise this time of year potholes are a big issue in Duluth.

Not only is it a headache to ride through them. It may even hurt your wallet.

Big repairs are sometimes needed for damage caused when drivers hit potholes.

Potholes happen when water seeps into the roads.

When the water freezes the road expands, leaving a problem for everyone.

Most drivers cringe at the sight of a pothole and the thought of a hefty bill to go along with it is a stress no one wants to endure.

Wear and tear from potholes can eventually leave your car with all types of damage.

Owner of AutoMedics Michael Archer says “It’s hard on wheel bearings, shocks, struts, tires.”

The jarring effect if the part is already somewhat worn out. The part is more acceptable to fail,” Archer continues.

Generally, most wear and tear from potholes may not be covered by car insurance.

Going around potholes is ideal to prevent costly damage to vehicles.

But if a pothole is unavoidable, do not speed up.

Experts advise slowing down to reduce the impact a car may suffer.

If there is a pothole that needs to be reported, drivers are asked to reach out to Duluth street maintenance at 218-730-4000.

Or click here to report a problem online.