Three Injured in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Virginia

The Crash is Under Investigation by the MN State Patrol

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A multi-vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday according to Virginia EMS and fire/rescue crews.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 53 and 12th Avenue.

Three individuals were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the crash involved a commercial delivery truck and three passenger vehicles.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

(video courtesy: Northland FireWire)