UW-Superior Provost out After Less Than Year on job

Dr. Smith Began her Role on June 1, 2018

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Dr. Molly Smith is no longer serving in her position at the University.

UWS Chancellor Renee Wachter informed faculty and staff in an email earlier that Dr. Smith will remain on campus over the coming months to assist in finishing some outstanding projects.

In the meantime, Dr. Jackie Weissenburger will step in as Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs starting on March 25.

A committee will be formed to search for a permanent replacement in the fall.

Dr. Smith began her role as Provost on June 1, 2018.

She had previously served as a Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at St. Martin’s University in Washington.

UWS did not release details about the reason behind the change, citing “a personnel issue.”