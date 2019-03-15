13th Annual Lawmen Police Hockey Tournament

Teams in the Lawmen Tournament compete for bragging rights and to raise money for a great cause.

DULUTH, Minn. – Police teams from Minnesota and Canada are competing in the annual Lawmen Hockey tournament at Heritage Hockey Center.

Teams in the Lawmen tournament compete for bragging rights and to raise money for a great cause that helps families with ill children in the Duluth area.

“I think the Duluth Police Department has realized that the northern lights foundation and mission of staying local and community, we give grants to local families and it’s made an impact and I think they’ve seen that and their support has been unbelievable,” said Katie Marturano who does marketing and events for the Northern Lights Foundation.

The Northern Lights Foundation gives unrestricted grants to families and has helped more than 190 families to date.