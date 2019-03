Bulldogs Women’s Basketball Fall to Dragons in First Round of NCAA Tournament

UMD finishes the season 23-7.

HAYES, Kan. – In the fourth meeting of the season, the Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team couldn’t come back late as MSU-Moorhead got the 63-54 win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brooke Olson led the Bulldogs with 22 points.

