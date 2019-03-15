Damiano Center Celebrates 37 years of Supporting the Community of Duluth

Last year, the community kitchen served more than 100,000 meals.

DULUTH, Minn. – On this date in 1982 the Damiano Center served its first meal in Duluth.

Today, they celebrate their 37th anniversary.

The community kitchen celebrated by sharing a delicious lunch with visitors.

The Damiano center was founded as a temporary soup kitchen during a deep recession.

Now it’s the largest emergency meal provider in Northeastern Minnesota and also provides assistance for the community.

“In some ways its sort of bitter sweet its wonderful we have been able to be here and provide these services for this long but it is unfortunate that there are still this many people in need,” said Development Director Katherine Mueller.

