Duluth Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Woman

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Authorities say officers responded to the report of a missing person Friday at approximately 12:26 a.m.

Reports say 78-year-old Helen Marie Goods left her residence in the 600 Block of North 8th Avenue West and has not returned.

Goods is describe as a black female, 5’4”, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, a striped black and blue shirt and a black winter coat with fur around the hood.

Goods is also described as having dementia.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts you are asked to contact 911.