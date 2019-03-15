Duluth Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Suspect in Home Robbery, Assault

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in the Wednesday morning home robbery and assault.

According to police, the warrant is issued for 18-year old Christian Hamzah Coleman for three counts of first-degree aiding and abetting burglary, first-degree aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and four counts of aiding and abetting false imprisonment.

According to reports the robbery and assault happened inside a home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 Block of Atlantic Avenue.

Two victims were assaulted during the break-in. They were treated and released from a local hospital.

It is not yet known if the crime was random.

The Duluth Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Victim Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.