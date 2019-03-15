Duluth Women’s Expo Welcomes Thousands to the DECC

The 11th Annual Duluth Women's Expo is Happening Saturday, March 16, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is gearing up to host the 11th Annual Duluth Women’s Expo Saturday, March 16, 2019.

The show will run one day only, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Thousands of women from throughout the region are set to attend the expo with more than 100 vendors, a fashion show, shopping, sampling, a craft market and more.

New this year to the expo are performances in the WomenRock Pioneer Hall area by some of the region’s top women entertainers.

Sydney Hansen, Fish Heads featuring Mama Guppy, Laura Velvet Unplugged and Leyla Aktekin will be performing.

WomenRock is a breast cancer awareness event and fundraiser to help Northland women and their families through the St. Luke’s Foundation.

Money will be raised for the foundation through games, a silent auction and donations.

A fashion show will be taking place in the afternoon featuring fashions from Harley-Davidson Sports Center, Mainstream Boutique, Apricot Lane and JC Penney.

Admission is $6 at the door.

