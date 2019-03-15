Duluthians Stand Together with Muslim Community after Tragedy in New Zealand

"This broke trust. "

DULUTH, Minn. – Emotionally heartbroken by the tragedy in New Zealand, Muslims and Non–Muslims are standing in solidarity.

Community groups from around Duluth stood with signs outside the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports to show support for the local Islamic community in Duluth.

“Tears came to my eyes for the support we got here. We felt so lucky to be part of this community,” said Naeem Chaudhry.

The Islamic community is Saddened and disappointed by the actions of the individual involved in killing forty nine people and injuring many others.

“Treat like a human being, when you kill one human being that means you kill all the world. That’s really given me so sorrow and tears in my eyes,” said Rahila Chaudhry.

We talked with a Duluth resident who works as a peacemaker in Iraq and frequently deals with people in the Islamic community.

After hearing the news she knew this was her opportunity to stand for those who are dealing with the heartbreak of this tragedy.

“I believe love wins and I believe that we are the ones that are actually going to heal the communities,” said Diana Oestreich.

“This broke trust. To not be able to worship without fear. That needs to change,” Oestreich continues.

The Islamic Center of the Twin Ports wants to help spread awareness for the faith, in order for change to happen.

Sahila Chaudhry said, “this is the age of social media its really strong and it can be used for good and this case even in a school environment these occurrences need to be discussed and opinions need to be put out there.

As awareness is shared, The journey for accepting or even learning more about Islam may be a long one for some.

Leaders of the mosque have reached out to law enforcement to make arrangements for extra security during this rough time.