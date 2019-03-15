Elizabeth Smart Speaks to Barron Community After Jayme Closs Kidnapping

Smart was abducted 16 years ago and was held in captivity for 9 months

BARRON, Wis. – Hundreds of people came to Barron, Wisconsin five months after 13-year-old Jayme Closs disappeared from her home.

The message was about healing and it was delivered with somebody who knows all about that.

Sixteen years ago, Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her home when she was just one year older than Jayme. She was held captive for nine months before being rescued by police.

Since them, you’ve probably heard a lot about Smart. She’s an author, advocate, and one of America’s most well known abduction survivors.