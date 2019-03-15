Fire Fighter Students and Volunteers Participate in Immersive Fire Experience

Hands-on fire training is taking place at Lake Superior College's Emergency Resource Training Center.

DULUTH, Minn.- Fire fighters are preparing themselves for challenges they may face on the job.

A brisk Friday afternoon, but fire trainees were feeling the heat.

“We’re trying to take firefighting out of the classroom, put it down here into buildings where we can make it repetitive and relevant,” lead burn instructor Damon Laurion said.

Lake Superior College students and firefighter volunteers from around Northern Minnesota took it to the field at LSC’s Emergency Response Training Center.

“Today is forcible entry where the students are working on skills forcing their way into locked buildings,” Laurion said.

The training program offers everything from blind smoke–screen entry into metal boxes that resemble burning buildings to heavy lifting with gear and oxygen tanks on trainee’s backs.

“The students are responding well to it because they don’t get enough training in realistic conditions,” Laurion said.

LSC prides themselves on their hands–on program. Many of their students go on to having full time fire rescue jobs in the Twin Ports.

“Lake Superior College is a major conduit for hiring for the Duluth fire department…all over the state,” Laurion said.

Fire training will continue with search and rescue drills Saturday, Mar. 16.