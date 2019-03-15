Fish Frying it Up at Bridgeman’s

Bridgeman's in Duluth is a Minnesota institution and serves up fried walleye every Wednesday and Friday year round.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday during lent is a popular time for fried fish.

“Some of these people become almost like family and I’m not just saying that to say it they really do I’ve seen a lot of people come and go either from age or moving or whatever and some of them really do become like family,” Carrie Newberg, cook and baker at Bridgeman’s for 26 years.

Just like other places, lent causes an uptick in fish fry sales, but it’s always a popular menu choice.

“The majority of our stuff is handmade made from scratch and you just don’t find that in a lot of places anymore,” said Newberg.

If you’re interested Bridgeman’s is located on Mountain Shadow Dr. near the mall in Duluth.