Icy Conditions Lead to Increased Fall Risk

DULUTH, Minn. – The warming and cooling trend here in the Northland has led to ice build up in many spots.

There are steps you can take to help avoid slipping, says a local medical profssional.

“Walking like a penguin so to speak with your weight a little forward and your feet spread out a little bit taking steps cautious steps are ways to help prevent falling in the first place,” said Kate Knesrud, a physician assistant at MedExpress in Duluth.

It’s also important to be especially careful in the early morning and late evenings after the sun goes down because melting water refreezes.