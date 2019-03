Lawson Scores First NAHL Goal as Wilderness Fall to Bobcats

Donte Lawson scored his first NAHL goal.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Former Greenway hockey star Donte Lawson scored his first NAHL goal but the Bismark Bobcats scored two late to top the Minnesota Wilderness 3-1.

The two teams will meet up again on Saturday at 7:35 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.