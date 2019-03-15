New T-Icy Roll Ice Cream Shop Comes to Downtown Duluth

The second T-Icy Roll Ice Cream shop has opened up

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s never too cold for ice cream. And now, Duluth’s second T-Icy Roll Ice Cream shop is open on Superior Street.

The Thai Hibachi ice cream place is hoping the success they had at their West Duluth location can continue in Downtown.

Manger Michelle Lin says “I think that downtown maybe in the summertime will be more busy with all the tourists from the Canal Park they are easier to walk here so I think the summertime will be more busy”

Superior T-Icy doesn’t just offer over 25 flavors of ice cream, they also have teas, smoothies, slush and hot chocolate.

The shop is located at 202 East Superior Street.