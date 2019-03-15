Swaney Scores Game-Winner as Bulldogs Take Game One From Mavericks

Riley Tufte and Nick Swaney scored for UMD in the first game of the NCHC playoffs.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the opening round of the NCHC playoffs, Omaha scored with less than a minute remaining to send game one into overtime. Nick Swaney would score in overtime to give the Bulldogs the 2-1 win.

Riley Tufte scored the first goal of the night.

The Bulldogs and the Mavericks will meet up again on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. for the second of the best-of-three series. A win for the Bulldogs will send them to the Frozen Face-Off.