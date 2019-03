Three-Peat: Grizzlies Win Third Straight Section Title

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a wire-to-wire win for the North Woods boys basketball team as they routed Lakeview Christian Academy 78-39 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Cade Goggleye led all scorers with 31 points to help the Grizzlies win their third straight section title. Tournament seedings will be announced this weekend.