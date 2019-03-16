Bock Fest Begins Spring in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- Spring is beginning in the Northland. The season was celebrated today at the 25th Annual Bock Fest at Fitgers.

The event has grown from a small group to nearly a thousand people enjoying themselves with beer and friends.

The German word ‘Bock’ means goat and at the festival they celebrated the traditional way with goat heads.

Mall Manager at Fitgers, Tami Tanski-Sherman says “and when they were each captured, winter was gone. We threw winter right out the door and we said welcome spring”.

And with the sun shining down on the Northland today, everybody at the festival enjoyed some good beer without worrying about the weather.