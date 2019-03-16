Bulldogs Hockey Sweeps Mavericks, Advance to NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Four different players scored as Minnesota Duluth advances to its fourth straight NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team scored four unanswered goals to top Omaha 4-1 to sweep the quarterfinal round and advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

The Mavericks struck first but then it was all Bulldogs. Jackson Cates, Kobe Roth, Cole Koepke and Peter Krieger all scored in the win while Hunter Shepard made 18 saves.

The Bulldogs advance to their fourth straight Frozen Faceoff, which will take place next weekend in Saint Paul.