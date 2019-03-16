Large Crowd Celebrates Women Expo at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn.- Today, more than five thousand women packed the DECC for the Duluth Women’s Expo.

120 exhibitors gave women of the Northland options on travel, home improvement, health, and beauty. And it wasn’t just the expo that was going on today. The Womenrock Breast Cancer Awareness Event and fundraiser was also happening today at the DECC.

Vice President of Lundeen Productions Kynze Lundeen said “seeing so many people happy, I think with the world we live in today there are so many struggles, and so many people have hard times in their lives and having all these people happy, having a good time and letting loose and just enjoying themselves is really good to watch”.

During the fashion show there, Fox 21’s Katharine Huntley, Brittney Merlot and Nikki Davidson all hit the stage to model clothing from the Northland area.