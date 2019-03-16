Missing Girl Found Dead Near Austin, Minnesota

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The nationwide search for a missing two-year-old girl has come to a tragic end.

Authorities believe the body of a child found near Austin, Minnesota Friday is Noelani Robinson.

The child went missing in Milwaukee Monday, when her father allegedly killed her mother and abducted her.

Police arrested the father Wednesday and used information he provided to hone their search.

They eventually realized he was lying about the child’s whereabouts and called on authorities across the nation to help locate Noelani.

Less than twenty-four hours later, the search was called off.

“At approximately seven o’clock on yesterday’s date an off duty Department of Public Works employee observed something out of the norm as he was driving home. He called this tip then to the local police department off of Highway 218, fifteen miles north of Austin, Minnesota. And just off the shoulder was a blanket. Inside that blanket and wrapped in there was a body of a child, we believed is that of Noelani,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

The child’s father was arrested less than two miles from the scene of her mother’s shooting in Milwaukee.

It’s not known how the little girl’s body got to Minnesota.