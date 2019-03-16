Prep Boys Basketball: Grizzlies, Cardinals Learn Seeding For Class A Tournament

North Woods is the three seed and Cromwell-Wright is unseeded in Class A.

DULUTH, Minn. – After winning their third straight Section 7A title on Friday night, the North Woods boys basketball team drew the number three seed for the Class A State tournament.

The Grizzlies have lost in the state title game the past two seasons. North Woods will play Westbrook-Walnut Grove High School on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Also in Class A, Cromwell-Wright won the Section 5A Title on Friday and are headed to state for the first time since 1996. The Cardinals are unseeded and will play second seed Ada-Borup on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Williams Arena.