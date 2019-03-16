Safe Driving Tips Through the Twin Ports During St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

A reminder to Northlanders to stay safe if you're out drinking for the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

DULUTH, Minn.- You may have noticed the signs along I-35 threatening to steal your ‘pot–o–gold’to remind those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with alcohol not to drink and drive.

Many bars in the area are offering ways for people to get home safely like free taxi services and deals on rides in addition to their drink specials.

“We’ve pulled people out of their cars before then they’re drunk and it’s just really important to keep people on the roads safe– especially in the winter when the roads are already bad with sober drivers,” Reef Bar and Lounge bartender Ricky Hendley said.

Many bars have a list of taxi services offered to and from their location. Uber and Lyft are also options to use to get around in the Twin Ports.