Saint Fennessy 4K Kicks Off Grandma’s Marathon Training Season

The St. Patrick's Day themed run is a race for beginners

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Many Northlanders began their day at Hermantown Middle School lined up for the 6th annual Saint Fennessy 4K.

“Just starting sometimes is all it takes… And then you’re on your way,” Grandma’s Marathon executive director Shane Bauer said.

The annual run was a good excuse to dress up for the holiday, but it was also the start of a race series.

“A 4K is really accessible to anyone… You could just walk it,” Bauer said.

The series, known as the KP Challenge, includes the Fennessy 4K, Fitger’s 5K and Park Point 5-miler in honor of long time Grandma’s board member Kevin Peterson. The 4K in honor of another board member, Don Fennessy.

“The two were very much alike– both long time grandma’s marathon board members, both all for kids and keeping them active and conscious of healthy lifestyles,” Bauer said.

With proceeds benefiting the Young Athlete’s Foundation.

This was the first year the 4K had timed trials, but the race ending at the Hermantown Square is designed for everyone to get a taste of running.

“It’s good to get people out the door and get a start in running,” Bauer said.

After, runners joined in on a St. Patrick’s Day party to celebrate completing the first of many races this season.

To register for the next race in the KP Challenge, click here.