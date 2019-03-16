Saints’ Anderson, Thomeczek Named ACHA/CCM All-Americans

Sophomore Rachel Anderson was named First Team All-American while junior Lexi Thomeczek was named Second Team All-American.

DULUTH, Minn. – The ACHA announced earlier this week that St. Scholastica women’s hockey sophomore Rachel Anderson and junior Lexi Thomeczek were named West Region CCM All-Americans.

Anderson was named to the First Team and is the first Saints to receive First Team honors since 2014–2015. The reigning NCHA Player of the Year set a program record for points and assists in a season and her 44 points ranked fifth in Division III.

Lexi Thomeczek was named to the Second Team and is the first Saints goaltender to earn All-American honors in program history. The junior led all NCHA goalies with 15 wins and set the program record for shutouts in a career and single season, as wells as most wins in a single season and career.