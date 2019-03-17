A Birthday Bash that’s Bach Again

Celebrating 300 years of J.S. Bach, his life and his music.

DULUTH, Minn.-A birthday bash Bach for the second time to celebrate 300 years of life and music from composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

The Cathedral of Our Lady Rosary hosted the American Guild of Organists’ Arrowhead Chapter for their 2nd annual recital ‘Bach Among Friends.’

The program showcased music composed by Bach in honor of his birthday coming up on the 31st.

“Getting to listen to Bach on a Sunday afternoon is just a wonderful thing. Live music is just a wonderful way to spend your time with other people,” organist Rachael Kresha said.

Donations were taken at the recital to raise money for the organ guild’s scholarship fund that goes toward music lessons for youth.