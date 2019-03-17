A Traditional Irish Celebration for St. Patrick’s Day

The Grand St. Patrick's Day celebration at Clyde Iron Works showcased many Irish traditions.

DULUTH, Minn.- Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Duit- Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

To many, St. Patrick’s Day is another excuse to dress up and drink.

“Kind of a sad parody of Irish culture, really,” Gaeltacht Duluth founder John McLoughlin said.

But some Northlanders enjoy the traditions that come with the day.

“They make it family friendly here– less about just drinking green beer and more about celebrating st. Patrick’s day,” Cloquet resident Bill Dixon said.

The Grand St. Patrick’s Day Celebration was the perfect way to experience parts of real Irish culture, like a corn beef and cabbage meal and learning some of the Irish language.

“It’s the gateway into that culture– that music, art, literature,” McLouglin said.

That’s the whole reason Gaeltacht Duluth exists- to teach the Northland its Irish roots.

“Here in the Northland we have a lot of folks who are form the Irish heritage, but not a lot of folks who speak Irish,” McLouglin said.

They went to the celebration in hopes sharing what the holiday is really about.

“I think a lot of people are excited to find out that Ireland has its own language, its own amazing and beautiful traditions,” McLoughlin said.

Northlanders enjoyed the family celebration in addition to cheers–ing with a cold one.

“The atmosphere is just awesome here,” Dixon said.