Eskomos Boys Basketball Unseeded in Class AA Tournament

Esko is making its sixth trip to state in the past seven years.

ESKO, Minn. – After winning their sixth Section 7AA title in the past seven seasons, the Eskomos head to state unseeded. They will play two seed Minneapolis North Community on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena.

The Eskomos lost in the first round last year but went on to win the consolation championship, but they’re hoping to flip the script this year.