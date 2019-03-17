It’s Easy Being Green on Frog Day at Lake Superior Zoo

Zoo celebrates St. Patrick Day and World Frog Day

DULUTH, Minn.- This St. Patrick Day, Lake Superior Zoo celebrated green in another way.

With frogs.

The zoo celebrated World Frog Day, which officially falls on Wednesday, March 20th.

Guests came and met Pickle the Bullfrog, and other frog species.

According to Zookeepers, many don’t know that frogs are indicator species, meaning that a population of frogs in an area is a good indicator of the condition of that environment.

A low amount of frogs is a good sign that that area is very polluted.

“They’re the little guys, and not many people think about them and consider them very important to the environment,” said Megan Torgerson, Zookeeper and the day’s self-proclaimed “Frog Queen.”

“A lot of the native frogs, we actually have about 20 species around here, are actually effected by pollution, and their populations are dropping.”

Torgerson said the best way to help preserve the frogs’ environment, is cleaning it up. Particularly lakes and surrounding areas.

Donations from the event went to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums FrogWatch Initiative.