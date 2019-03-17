Northern Star: Parker Mackay

For this week's segment, we talk with the captain of the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – After winning their second ever national championship, the UMD men’s hockey team needed a trusty captain this year. That’s when they looked to their assistant Parker Mackay and decided to give him the “C”.

“It was special honestly. I was excited for the challenge but a little nervous maybe just with the high expectations that this group had at the start of the year but I think that we’ve done a pretty good job, and it’s all about the team at this point and I think we’ve done a pretty good job ourselves in a good position to hopefully do it again this year,” Mackay said.

Mackay is in his fourth and final season with the Bulldogs and is grateful he made the decision to come to Duluth.

“My younger cousin actually, Carson Soucy, went here. I had another former teammate in Sammy Spurrell. They both spoke so highly of the program and the school and the place to live and obviously I’ve enjoyed my experience here too so I couldn’t be more happy to have made the decision to come here,” Mackay said.

But the Alberta native isn’t ready to think about wrapping things up with the Bulldogs although it’s coming quickly.

“For the parents especially I think. They left Duluth for the last time to watch me play hockey here, so that was a little bit of a tough goodbye I think for them. I’m not looking forward to that day here but it’s coming up for sure,” Mackay said.

But there’s still plenty to look forward to for Mackay and the Bulldogs. They swept Omaha over the weekend and are headed back to their fourth straight NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

“I think that we need to try and figure out a way to try and win an NCHC championship first but coming down to regionals and things like that, we definitely have the experience and we can definitely get into that mindset where our backs are against the wall and we need to be able to understood that we’re in every game,” Mackay said.

But when the time comes, Mackay can hang up the maroon and gold and be thankful for his experiences here in Duluth.

“It’s definitely going to be something that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. I’ve made so many good friends, so many unreal memories, not just with hockey but away from the rink, too. Just the experiences around here in Duluth with the things you can do and the friends that you create here, I mean, even some of them will be in my wedding party some day so that’s how tight we get here and it’s been a lot of fun,” Mackay said.