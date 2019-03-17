Norton Park United Methodist Church Explores Tastes Around the World

Church Cookoff showcases foreign foods.

DULUTH, Minn.- Taking a break from just Irish culture this St. Patrick’s Day, the Norton Park United Methodist Church celebrated food from all cultures.

Their “Tastes Around the World” cook-off featured 15 different dishes from Italian, Asian, Swedish and German cultures, all competing to win the trophy.

The competition was a fundraiser for the church and for the CHUM food shelf.

“The church is more than the building, it’s the community,” said Diana Kuenzli of the church’s Pastor-Parish Relations Committee.

“And especially in today’s times it’s important to reach out to everybody. Nobody’s excluded, everybody’s welcome.”

In August the church will host a picnic, inviting local police officers and firefighters to mingle with the community.