Skating through St. Patrick’s Day at World of Wheels

Rink hosts annual St. Patrick's Day Party.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Irish jig is a longstanding tradition, especially on St. Patrick’s Day.

But in Superior, another type of fancy footwork has become a St. Patty’s Day tradition for many families.

Rollerskating at World of Wheels’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party.

Not only will you escape a pinch, wearing green here also gets you a free light stick to wear round the rink.

Keeping the fun festive and family friendly.

“Everybody just likes to dress up, wear green,” said owner Steve Grapentin.

“It’s nice to have something for the families to do with their kids. Just to come in and just to have a good time.”

While the skate rink has been around for at least 20 years, it almost closed at one point, but reopened in 2008.

They’ll be celebrating their 11th Anniversary on March 31st with giveaways, drawings, free cake and of course, plenty of skating.

Grapentin said events like this also gets kids off the streets, and out of the cold.

Some adults here today, have grown up skating this same rink.

“I started coming here when I was a kid so maybe about 20 years ago,” said Aria Redfield.

Now Aria is helping her son Malachi learn to skate.

“Yeah and now he’s almost 3, and this is his first time here today.”

And the tradition keeps rolling on.