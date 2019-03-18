Alleged Stabbing in Lincoln Park

Authorities are investigating.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Police are investigating a stabbing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police were called to 28th Avenue West and 4th Street Sunday afternoon to a report of a person with a gun.

When they arrived, instead they found a man with a stab wound that appeared to have been caused by a box cutter, and a second man with a head injury.

No word yet if officers were able to locate a gun.

Investigators say both men were not cooperative, and were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.