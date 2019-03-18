Alleged Stabbing in Lincoln Park
Authorities are investigating.
DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Police are investigating a stabbing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Police were called to 28th Avenue West and 4th Street Sunday afternoon to a report of a person with a gun.
When they arrived, instead they found a man with a stab wound that appeared to have been caused by a box cutter, and a second man with a head injury.
No word yet if officers were able to locate a gun.
Investigators say both men were not cooperative, and were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
No arrests have been made.