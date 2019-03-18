Cabin Fever Reliever to Raise Funds for Two Harbors Community Radio

The 5th Annual Cabin Fever Reliever is Happening Sunday, March 24 at the Two Harbors High School

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Two Harbors Community Radio is preparing to host its 5th annual Cabin Fever Reliever featuring live music and entertainment.

The community event is happening Sunday, March 24 at 3:00 p.m. in the Two Harbors High School Auditorium.

This year’s event will showcase music and storytelling, with featured guest Charlie Parr, a blues and folk musician from Duluth. Parr will play an extended set during the Cabin Fever Reliever.

The show’s emcees this year will be The McCullough Brothers, also part of The Northwoods Band, an outfit named best band in the Northland in the Reader Weekly 2018 Poll.

Also featured will be youthful Knife River piano wizard Eddie Ojard, storyteller Shane Dickey, and singer Kelli Scoggin from Two Harbors High School.

Cabin Fever once again welcomes the return of THUG (Two Harbor Ukulele Group).

THUG will open the pre-show at 2:30 p.m. with a 30 minute performance.

The Cedar Coffee Company will be selling gourmet coffee and treats before the show and at intermission.

Free desserts and cider will be available as well.

A selection of baked items featuring gourmet bread will be available for purchase at the show, as will be a collection of donated art work and gift certificates courtesy of the many business supporters of KTWH.

The lobby will open at 2:00 p.m. for kids’ activities such as face painting, a percussion music circle, and the chance for kids and adults to record a legal station ID for broadcast.

Tickets are $12 adults ($10 in advance), $7 for students and seniors, $3 kids under 5, and $25 for a family.

Tickets are also available at the door.

Click here for more information and a list of ticket locations.