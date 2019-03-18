DSSO “Beerthoven” to Kick Off Thursday in Duluth Cider Taproom

"Beerthoven" Serves as a way for the DSSO to Become Active Within the Community

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is proud to partner with seven local breweries and taprooms to bring “Beerthoven” to the community.

Beerthoven will kick off Thursday, March 21 at Duluth Cider from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Participants will be able to enjoy a performance by DSSO musicians, enter to win prizes, score some ticket vouchers to a future concert, and use your Beerthoven Passport to redeem two free small ciders.

Beerthoven passports can be purchased for $40 during the event or anytime through May 31, 2019.

The passport includes eight pints, one gin & tonic, two small ciders along with chances to win prizes and drawings.

Participating locations:

Bent Paddle

Blacklist

Canal Park Brewing

Dubh Linn Brew Pub

Duluth Cider

Earth Rider (Cedar Lounge)

Hoops Brewing

Lake Superior Brewing

Ursa Minor Brewing

Vikre Distillery

Beerthoven On Tour Events (free):

March 21 | Duluth Cider

March 28 | Hoops Brewing

April 4 | Lake Superior Brewing

April 18 | Cedar Lounge (Earth Rider)

April 25 | Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

May 9 | Ursa Minor Brewing

May 23 | Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub

Tour stop performances will run from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Click here for more information and to purchase your Beerthoven passport today!