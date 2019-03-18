Duluth Police Investigate Stabbing

No Arrests Have Been Made

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are investigating a stabbing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police were called to 28th Avenue West and 4th Street Sunday afternoon to a report of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a stab wound that appeared to have been caused by a box cutter.

Officers also found a second man with a head injury.

There is no word if officers were able to locate a gun. Investigators say both men were not cooperative and were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.