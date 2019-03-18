Duluth Police Investigate Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are investigating a stabbing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Police were called to 28th Avenue West and 4th Street Sunday afternoon to a report of a person with a gun.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a stab wound that appeared to have been caused by a box cutter.
Officers also found a second man with a head injury.
There is no word if officers were able to locate a gun. Investigators say both men were not cooperative and were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
No arrests have been made.