Gordy’s Hi-Hat Opens Wednesday for its 59th Season

Doors Will Open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

CLOQUET, Minn. – March 20 not only marks the first day of spring, it also marks the opening day for the beloved Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet.

Gordy’s will open for its 59th season on Wednesday with doors opening at 10:00 a.m..

The first 30 customers will receive a free Gordy’s t-shirt.

Gordy’s first opened in 1960. For the past 59 seasons, the Lundquist family continues to come back, catering to customer cravings.

Gordy’s Hi-Hat will remain open through the summer daily from 10:00a.m. until 8:00p.m.

